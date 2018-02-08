WANTED: Man knocks 2 people unconscious

A man accused of knocking two people unconscious is being sought by authorities on battery charges.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Anthony Roomes, 45, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Roomes is accused of getting into a fight with a man on North Street on Dec. 12, 2017 in which he knocked the victim unconscious and kicked him while he lay on the ground.

Investigators said a woman, who is friends with the victim, tried to get Roomes to stop and he allegedly punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious.

Roomes will face two counts of second-degree battery when he is taken into custody.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.