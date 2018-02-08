CAUGHT: Man knocks 2 people unconscious, police say

A man accused of knocking two people has turned himself in to authorities.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Anthony Roomes, 45, surrendered to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Roomes is accused of getting into a fight with a man on North Street on Dec. 12, 2017 in which he knocked the victim unconscious and kicked him while he lay on the ground.

Investigators said a woman, who is friends with the victim, tried to get Roomes to stop and he allegedly punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious.

Roomes was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of second-degree battery.

Jail records show he was released after posting $30,000 bond.

