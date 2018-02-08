CAUGHT: Man knocks 2 people unconscious, police say

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council will hold a special meeting Friday morning to discuss the Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP).More >>
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council will hold a special meeting Friday morning to discuss the Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP).More >>
Seventeen months after Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School flooded, the students, faculty and staff are finally returning home to 4000 St. Gerard Avenue.More >>
Seventeen months after Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School flooded, the students, faculty and staff are finally returning home to 4000 St. Gerard Avenue.More >>
A man accused of knocking two people has turned himself in to authorities. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Anthony Roomes, 45, surrendered to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
A man accused of knocking two people has turned himself in to authorities. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Anthony Roomes, 45, surrendered to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
It has been an emotional week for the family of a U.S. Marine from the Baton Rouge area.More >>
It has been an emotional week for the family of a U.S. Marine from the Baton Rouge area.More >>
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.More >>
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.More >>
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.More >>
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.More >>
Her sense of humor during a dark and sad time caught the attention of people nationwide for all the right reasons.More >>
Her sense of humor during a dark and sad time caught the attention of people nationwide for all the right reasons.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down an airport toilet because the emotional support rodent wasn't allowed to fly with her.More >>
A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down an airport toilet because the emotional support rodent wasn't allowed to fly with her.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>