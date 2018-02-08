LSU falls 73-64 to Florida on the road

Information provided by LSU Sports

GAINESVILLE, FL - The LSU Tigers upped its game on the road Wednesday night, leading the formerly-nationally-ranked Florida Gators twice inside the final seven minutes before finally falling at the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, 73-64.

The Tigers led a majority of the first half before Florida took a double digit lead in the second half only to see the Tigers take it right back to the Gators and regain the lead. But turnovers, points off turnovers, points left at the free throw line and good ball movement to set up buckets by the Gators spelled the difference.

LSU drops to 13-10 overall on the year, 4-7 in the SEC entering a 3 p.m. home contest on Saturday afternoon against Ole Miss. That game will be televised by ESPNU and broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Florida, which had dropped three straight SEC games, including two at home, is now back at 7-4 in the SEC and 16-8 overall.

LSU’s only double figure scorer came off the bench in Brandon Sampson who hit four treys and 5-of-8 field goals to go with 3-of-5 at the free throw line to finish with 17 points in 29 minutes of play. Tremont Waters and Daryl Edwards, who moved into the starting lineup in place of Randy Onwuasor, each had nine points. Waters added six assists. The forward combo of Duop Reath and Aaron Epps each scored eight points.

Jalen Hudson led Florida with 18 points, while Keith Stone had 15 and Egor Koulechov had 12. Chris Chiozza had just three points, but like Waters, also had six assists.

LSU shot 50 percent in the first half 12-of-24, with 5-of-11 from the arc. In the second half, the Tigers were just 12-of-30 and 4-of-17 to finish the game at 44.4 percent overall and 9-of-28 from the arc (32.1%).

After shooting over 90 percent at the arc and making 21-of-23 in the win over Arkansas at home on Saturday, the Tigers were just 7-of-15 for the game, making just 4-of-7 in the opening 20 minutes and 3-of-8 in the second half.

Florida posted 11-of-24 from the field in the first half (45.8%), but only 2-of-8 from the arc and 7-of-12 from the line. But in the second half, Florida made 16-of-28 shots and finished the game at 51.9 percent (27-of-52) with six treys and 13-of-20 at the free throw line.

LSU out rebounded Florida, 33-30, with Waters leading LSU with seven rebounds.

The Gators finished the game with a 34-22 advantage in points in the points and took advantage of LSU’s 16 turnovers by posting a 21-10 advantage in points off.

