Aggressive flu epidemic set to strike twice this season

Members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation are in disagreement over whether a bill in the US Senate does enough to help flood victims, especially when it comes to the "Duplication of Benefits" issue.More >>
Members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation are in disagreement over whether a bill in the US Senate does enough to help flood victims, especially when it comes to the "Duplication of Benefits" issue.More >>
The Baton Rouge Blues Foundation brings the 24th annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival to downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, April 14, 2018, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday April, 15, 2018, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., located in and around Repentance Park and Galvez Plaza.More >>
The Baton Rouge Blues Foundation brings the 24th annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival to downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, April 14, 2018, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday April, 15, 2018, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., located in and around Repentance Park and Galvez Plaza.More >>
A 19-month-old girl from Gonzales, who was born more than two and a half months early (considered a micro-preemie), has been selected as the 2018 March of Dimes Greater Baton Rouge Area Ambassador.More >>
A 19-month-old girl from Gonzales, who was born more than two and a half months early (considered a micro-preemie), has been selected as the 2018 March of Dimes Greater Baton Rouge Area Ambassador.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is taking aim again at kratom, a plant native to southeast Asia. It's taken as a pill, a powder, or as a tea, and it's completely legal in most states.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is taking aim again at kratom, a plant native to southeast Asia. It's taken as a pill, a powder, or as a tea, and it's completely legal in most states.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.More >>
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.More >>
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.More >>
Paws has 28 toes. The 3-year-old is tied with a Canadian cat named Jake for the Guinness World Record.More >>
Paws has 28 toes. The 3-year-old is tied with a Canadian cat named Jake for the Guinness World Record.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>