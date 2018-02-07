Livingston man sentenced to 60 years after murdering woman with pocket knife

A Livingston man has been sentenced to 60 years in jail after murdering a woman with a pocket knife back in 2014.

District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux says the trial for Caleb Lejeune, 30, was scheduled to begin Wednesday, when Lejeaune then entered a plea of no contest to the charges of manslaughter and obstruction of justice.

Back on August 30, 2014, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a house on South Satsuma Road in Livingston to investigate a homicide. Deputies found a woman on the floor of the living room with massive trauma to her throat and a trail of blood leading into the bedroom. A silver pocket knife with a wooden handle was found at the home. The knife was analyzed for fingerprints and DNA. The victim was identified as Joy Messina, 47, also of Livingston.

RELATED: Livingston woman found dead, suspect arrested

While investigating the scene, Lejeune was seen passing the home in a white vehicle. Detectives made a traffic stop and Lejeune was arrested.

Lejeune has been sentenced to 40 years for manslaughter and 20 years for obstruction of justice. Those sentences are to be served consecutively for a total of 60 years. Lejeune's plea and sentence was suggested with the consent of the victim's family.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.