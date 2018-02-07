Livingston man sentenced to 60 years after murdering woman with pocket knife

A body was discovered inside a burning truck Friday night in Woodville, Mississippi.More >>
A Livingston man has been sentenced to 60 years in jail after murdering a woman with a pocket knife back in 2014.More >>
Congressman Garret Graves says a budget deal in the U.S. Senate “screws” Louisiana flood victims.More >>
After months of hearings and meetings, a panel of state lawmakers could not agree to a single plan to preserve the beloved TOPS scholarship program.More >>
Government and business leaders met at City Hall Wednesday to discuss the possibility of enforcing and changing policies relating to blight in the parish, according to a report from the Baton Rouge Business Report.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.More >>
After being diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer, a Waco woman was given just six to eight months of survival.More >>
One of the Amtrak passengers injured in Sunday's Amtrak-CSX collision has filed suit against CSX.More >>
Officials reportedly heard noises and called in sniffing dogs, who confirmed something was alive inside the box.More >>
Ajah Blackledge's family is working to get the word out about her disappearance.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
Multiple school systems have announced closures because of the flu epidemic.More >>
