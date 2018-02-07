Body found in burning truck at Woodville strip club

A body was discovered inside a burning truck Friday night in Woodville, Mississippi.More >>
Congressman Garret Graves says a budget deal in the U.S. Senate “screws” Louisiana flood victims.More >>
After months of hearings and meetings, a panel of state lawmakers could not agree to a single plan to preserve the beloved TOPS scholarship program.More >>
Government and business leaders met at City Hall Wednesday to discuss the possibility of enforcing and changing policies relating to blight in the parish, according to a report from the Baton Rouge Business Report.More >>
A Prairieville woman captured an interesting encounter in the backyard of her Prairieville home this week.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Charges have been filed against Germaine Moore, who was arrested Tuesday in connection with a viral video showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.More >>
A Massachusetts couple says it was fun at first when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon that they hadn't ordered, but now they want it to stop.More >>
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.More >>
A 13-year-old boy goes into action, taking the wheel, when a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >>
