Body found in burning truck at Woodville strip club

A body was discovered inside a burning truck Friday night in Woodville, Mississippi.

Police believe they know the person’s identity, but confirmation is pending DNA testing because the body was so badly burned, said Wilkinson County Coroner Nolan Thompson. Those results are expected by the end of the week.

The fire was spotted around 7 p.m. Friday, February 2 in the parking lot of Illusions Gentleman’s Club. A passerby alerted deputies at the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office, which sits just across Highway 61 from the club. The person was found in the driver’s seat of the white Chevy Silverado after the fire was extinguished.

Illusions was closed at the time of the incident, according to Woodville Republican publisher, Andy Lewis. Lewis also responded to the scene and took pictures of the burned truck.

The Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death, but Sheriff Reginald Jackson has not been reached for comment on the case. Anyone with information can contact WCSO at 601-888-3511.

