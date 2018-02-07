Graves: U.S. Senate budget deal 'screws' Louisiana flood victims

Congressman Garret Graves says a budget deal in the U.S. Senate “screws” Louisiana flood victims.

The compromise plan does away with a provision that would have helped those who applied for a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan after the August 2016 flood.

Currently, families who received those loans or even just qualified for them may not be able to access gr ant money through the Restore Louisiana Program. It's commonly known as the “Duplication of Benefits” penalty. The bill, passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in December, would have done away with that penalty. However, over in the Senate, that language was removed.

“Not only is it gone, but to add insult to injury, the Senate gave it to Texas and Florida and Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands and did not give it to us,” Graves said in an interview. “The provision I wrote, I negotiated with Republicans and Democrats. They took my provision and only applied it to other hurricane and storm victims.”

In a statement, the governor also criticized the Senate rewrite. “For the Senate to ignore how important this fix is, not only for the people of Louisiana, but for other areas hit by natural disasters, is mind boggling,” he wrote.

The original House version of the bill also included money that state leaders had hoped to use for the Comite Diversion Canal. The money is still there in the Senate compromise bill, but Graves said the rewrite will force the state to jump through a bunch of additional hoops in order to use the cash for the canal.

The Senate is expected to vote on their plan later this week. The bill will likely face push back in the House when it returns there for a vote.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.











