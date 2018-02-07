Water company threatens to shut off entire trailer park's water

How would you feel if you paid your water bill, but your landlord was behind on paying for other units and your water was turned off?

That's what happened to many people in Baton Rouge and they're pretty upset. The water is on for now after everyone's water at the Nelson's Trailer Park was suddenly turned off Tuesday.

"We have children out here. They got kids, elderly people who can't leave the trailer park. It's bigger than just us. They got 120 trailers out here and we were all out of water yesterday," said Shantelle McKinley, who lives in the trailers on Victoria Drive.

Elizabeth Sam has lived in the trailer park for the past 19 years. She called WAFB Tuesday when her water was shut off. After WAFB called the water company, everyone's water was turned back on. But on Wednesday morning, door after door after door had a notice on it, reading in part:

The water service at this property is scheduled to be interrupted on 2/14/2018 due to non-payment.

"We called the water company and they told us. They said we had to talk to our landlord because he had to pay a sum of $32,000 for everybody's water to get cut back on," said Jeremiah Hall, who also lives at the trailer park.

WAFB called the water company and was told the owner of the trailer park is "significantly behind" on paying his water bill. The owner of the park is responsible for paying the water bill for most people who live there. Only a few residents pay it themselves, including Sam, who owns her trailer. She says she's not behind on her bill, yet her water is also scheduled to be turned off next week.

"I'm paying this water bill as an individual, so I feel like if I pay my bill, my water should stay on. If they got a problem with the owner, well the mobile home that he owns, maybe they should go out and turn those off that he owns, not the ones the other tenants own," said Sam.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the owner of the park called back. He says he's reached a deal to pay what he owes. Going forward, he says the water company is installing individual meters for all 110 lots and each resident will be responsible for paying their own water bill.

The water company says that's correct, however the owner has not signed the formal agreement with them. Plus, as part of that agreement, he will be required to pay his outstanding sewer and garbage fees and pay to have the extra water meters installed.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.















