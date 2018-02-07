FEMA to reduce rent to $50 per month for MHUs

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that FEMA has agreed to reduce rent for those still living in Manufactured Housing Units (MHUs) to $50 per month.

This reduced rate will begin March 1 and will last through May 14 when the program is scheduled to end. Edwards says the state intends to continue to request extensions to the program as needed.

Yesterday, I spoke to a Vietnam Vet, still living in a FEMA Manufactured Housing Unit, that could have been forced to pay $700+ per month >> https://t.co/wzBJl74vDw #laflood @WAFB pic.twitter.com/ECnUKGIUW2 — Kevin Frey (@KevinWAFB) February 7, 2018

"This is welcome news for our citizens who are still very much in the recovery process and who until today, were faced with the difficult choice of having to pay rent for their temporary housing and the mortgage on their flood damaged homes. I am grateful to FEMA officials for recognizing the needs of our people and for working with us to develop a solution. This is a substantial rent reduction that will remain in place until the program ends as long as survivors are making progress toward finding permanent housing," said Edwards.

Last year, FEMA announced it would start charging flood survivors the market rental rate of almost $1,000 per month for MHUs. Edwards requested multiple waivers from FEMA.

“We appreciate the fact FEMA recognized the charging of fair market rent could cause additional hardship on many of our families. We are glad they agreed to reduce the rent for flood survivors, allowing families more time to complete their home repairs. We will continue working with survivors on a case by case basis to help them reach more permanent housing solutions," said Jim Waskom, head of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.