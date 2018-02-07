Third suspect involved in LSU campus armed robbery taken into cu - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Third suspect involved in LSU campus armed robbery taken into custody

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
LSU Police Department (Source: LSU)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The third suspect accused of an armed robbery at Kirby Smith Hall on LSU's campus has been taken into custody, says a spokesperson with the university.

The suspect, a male juvenile, was arrested on Tuesday, February 6. Another 18-year-old suspect was previously arrested in connection with the case on January 10.

The incident happened on Wednesday, January 10 on the northwest side of Kirby Smith Hall. A student was reportedly robbed of an iPhone by three black males, who have all now been arrested.

