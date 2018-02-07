Third suspect involved in LSU campus armed robbery taken into custody

The third suspect accused of an armed robbery at Kirby Smith Hall on LSU's campus has been taken into custody, says a spokesperson with the university.

The suspect, a male juvenile, was arrested on Tuesday, February 6. Another 18-year-old suspect was previously arrested in connection with the case on January 10.

The incident happened on Wednesday, January 10 on the northwest side of Kirby Smith Hall. A student was reportedly robbed of an iPhone by three black males, who have all now been arrested.

