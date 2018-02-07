Spanish Town Parade: Will it roll Saturday?

Organizers of the krewe that puts on the annual Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade in Baton Rouge say they currently plan to roll Saturday despite forecasts calling for periods of rain.

"It is our intention to roll rain or shine,” said Bill Brumfield, president of The Mystic Krewe for the Preservation of Lagniappe in Louisiana.

Brumfield says the krewe is holding a safety meeting Wednesday night where they will get an updated weather forecast from WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes.

Grymes says the current forecast calls for the possibility of periods of heavy rain during the parade.

Brumfield says if the krewe decides to cancel this year’s parade that decision would not likely be made until Friday.

The 38th annual parade is scheduled to roll at noon Saturday.

