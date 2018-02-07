Spanish Town parade decision made

Organizers of Saturday’s Spanish Town Parade say they will roll on time Saturday unless there is a drastic change in the weather forecast.

Organizers made the decision Friday afternoon.

The 38th annual parade is set to start at noon in Baton Rouge.

