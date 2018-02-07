Spanish Town parade decision made - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Spanish Town parade decision made

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Organizers of Saturday’s Spanish Town Parade say they will roll on time Saturday unless there is a drastic change in the weather forecast. 

Organizers made the decision Friday afternoon. 

The 38th annual parade is set to start at noon in Baton Rouge. 

RELATED: Pink flamingos flock to LSU Lakes for Mardi Gras

WAFB will have a live update on the weather on our Facebook page at 9 a.m. Saturday morning to help you plan your day.

CLICK HERE for more Mardi Gras stories

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly