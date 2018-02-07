From the First Alert Forecast Team

Even though the cold front rolled through metro Baton Rouge during the morning, rains, with occasionally brief, heavy downpours, continued across much of the WAFB area well into the afternoon. It's shaping up to be a wet evening drive home, but the rains will slowly wind down as we had deeper into the evening. Just about all WAFB neighborhoods should be rain-free not long before midnight.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the night and into Thursday’s sunrise with lows dipping into the upper 30s to low 40s across most of the WAFB viewing area. In fact, skies will begin clearing through the morning and by Thursday’s lunch hour, we should be under mainly sunny skies. Look for a Thursday afternoon high in the low to mid 60s for most of the WAFB area.

Unfortunately, the dry out will be short-lived. Clouds will be returning by Thursday night and into early Friday. Sunrise temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s for metro Baton Rouge as we go to a sun/cloud mix for most of the day. Set Friday’s high in the upper 60s for the Capital City.

Here’s the Friday rub. Scattered rains will develop on Friday afternoon and into Friday evening. We are not expecting a severe weather outbreak, nor an evening wash out, but it looks like the Krewe of Southdowns will have to dodge the raindrops for their Friday frolicking.

It gets even wetter as we go into Saturday and Sunday, with rain likely for both days. Showers and thunderstorms could make Saturday’s Spanish Town parade soggy one. Just remember, Spanish Town will generally roll in the rain as long as there is no lightning.

The extended outlook indicates a cold front makes its way through the state on Sunday, providing the impetus for more rain. Sunday’s weather picture remains a bit fuzzy, but the way things look right now, most of Sunday’s rains will be during the first half of the day. We can’t rule out isolated showers into Sunday evening, but we do believe the rain should be somewhat limited for the Sunday night Krewe of Comogo parade in Plaquemine.

The First Alert Forecast for the first half of next week, including Lundi Gras, Mardi Gras, and Ash Wednesday/Valentine's Day is also rather uncertain at this stage. Currently, we are posting scattered rains for all three days along with relatively mild temperatures each day.

The bottom line is be ready to deal with rain for most of the next seven days.

