Attempted abduction reported at Mall of Louisiana

A woman says a man tried to abduct her while she was arriving for work at the Mall of Louisiana around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say the woman told them she was entering an employee entrance to Dillard’s next to a loading dock when a man wearing a gray hoodie and khaki pants attempted to pull her into a vehicle.

The woman was able to get away, deputies say. The sheriff’s office is working to see if any nearby surveillance cameras captured the reported incident.

