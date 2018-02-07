LSU hosting big family friendly event 'NanoDays' for the tiniest of science

LSU will host its ninth annual “NanoDays” event at the end of February to celebrate and inform residents of the advances in nanotechnology.More >>
The Baton Rouge Blues Foundation brings the 24th annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival to downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, April 14, 2018, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday April, 15, 2018, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., located in and around Repentance Park and Galvez Plaza.More >>
A Baton Rouge native will be among one of five Nicholls State University students who will travel to France for four months of culinary training this year, the university announced Wednesday.More >>
Entergy has recommended that customers with high energy bills call them to discuss payment arrangements.More >>
People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.More >>
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Cheddar Man was discovered in 1903 and is believed to be 10,000 years old.More >>
If there is an exact science to a proper Super Bowl celebration, some Eagles fans missed the mark. Case and point: A food fight and riot that took place inside a Sunoco gas station in South Broad Street in Philadelphia.More >>
A 13-year-old boy goes into action, taking the wheel, when a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >>
People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.More >>
