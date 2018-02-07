LSU hosting big family friendly event 'NanoDays' for the tiniest of science

LSU will host its ninth annual “NanoDays” event at the end of February to celebrate and inform residents of the advances in nanotechnology.

This free family-friendly event billed as “The Biggest Event for the Tiniest of Science” will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Highland Road Park Observatory. Following the event, followed David Young, a professor in the LSU Department of Physics & Astronomy, will give a give a presentation called “Alternative Energy! Using nanotechnology to improve the performance of thermoelectric materials,” at 6:15 p.m.

“When reduced to the width of a human hair or smaller, ordinary materials often take on extraordinary properties. Nano-level science promises advanced information processing and storage, new medical treatments and much more,” the university said in a statement.

Organizers explain that nanoscale structures, such as a single strand of DNA or gold nanoparticles in church windows, have existed in nature and have been used long before scientists began studying them.

This innovative field has recently contributed to numerous discoveries, such as advanced applications in energy, information storage, and medicine, according to the university. Organizations across the country celebrate NanoDays, a nationwide festival of programs about nanoscale science and engineering to raise awareness about its promising future.

The LSU Department of Physics and Astronomy, which sponsors the event, will provide several hands-on activities for guests of all ages, including:

Learn first-hand how a Scanning Probe Microscope helps scientists explore the nanoworld

See how nanomaterials are used to make stain-free clothes

Play with liquid crystals and magnets

Make an Oobleck, a liquid with both liquid and solid properties

More information about the event can be found at http://hrpo.lsu.edu/programs/nano.html.

