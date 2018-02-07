BR woman 1 of 5 Nicholls students traveling to France for culinary training

Ashlé Turnipseed, of Baton Rouge, will attend an intensive four-month training at the Institut Paul Bocuse in Écully, France. (Source: Misty Leigh McElroy/Nicholls State University)

A Baton Rouge native will be among one of five Nicholls State University students who will travel to France for four months of culinary training this year, the university announced Wednesday.

Ashlé Turnipseed of Baton Rouge, Meifung Liu of Columbus, Ohio, Austin Babineaux of Lafayette, Kyong Han of Gretna, and Logan Boudreaux of Lockport will learn from the culinary minds at Institut Paul Bocuse in Écully, France, from May to August. All are senior students enrolled in the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls.

Each year, Institut Paul Bocuse Worldwide Alliance unites 14 universities from across the world “in the pursuit of top-notch culinary education.” Nicholls’ Chef John Folse Culinary Institute is the only school in the U.S. involved in the partnership with the Institut Paul Bocuse, according to the university.

Turnipseed said in a statement that she has been working toward this trip to France since she was a freshman. She is both excited and overwhelmed to see that hard work come together.

“I think the biggest thing I am looking forward to is really pastry because I didn’t really get the chance to explore that while I was here,” Turnipseed said. “And that is kind of where pastries are really big and booming.”

Turnipseed has worked at Fleming’s Steakhouse and Winebar, the Baton Rouge Country Club, Le Bistro, interned at the Tuxedo Club and represented Nicholls at the Masters Tournament.

