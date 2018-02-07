National Signing Day: Southern recruiting updates

The Southern Jaguars are looking to build on a big 2017 season and it starts with talented players.
Here is a list of commitments for the Jags on National Singing Day:
The fax is in from Ocala, FL @TCFootballOcala— Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) February 7, 2018
@SouthernU_BR welcome Robert Rhems #JagNation! @RobertRhem!!!https://t.co/ix0uoLCTYt #NSD18 #GoJags
@SouthernU_BR welcomes Jordan Lewis to #JagNation! @lewis___32!!!https://t.co/IKQhlnsa10 #NSD18 #GoJags
The fax is in from St. James, LA @StJamesWildcats— Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) February 7, 2018
@SouthernU_BR welcomes Glenn Brown to #JagNation! @thtboyglenn_!!!https://t.co/sKKC1ZWiOY #NSD18 #GoJags
The fax is in from Hahnville, LA @HHS_Football— Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) February 7, 2018
@SouthernU_BR welcomes Larry Dixon to #JagNation! @cantbestopp!!!https://t.co/B9pjlTmCTD #NSD18 #GoJags
