Entergy will not disconnect service until its phone issues are resolved

Entergy has recommended that customers with high energy bills call them to discuss payment arrangements.

There’s just one problem. Their phones are not working.

Entergy says it will not disconnect utility service for any customers until their communication issue is resolved.

A notice on the company’s website says Entergy is “experiencing slower than normal system response times.”

Wednesday morning, a call to 1-800-ENERGY only allowed the option to report outages or emergencies, not to speak to an agent.

An Entergy spokesman reached by WAFB-TV said he would investigate the issue and provide details when he gets them.

