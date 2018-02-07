Senate committee advances coal lobbyist to serve at EPA

By MICHAEL BIESECKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican senators used their majority to advance President Donald Trump's nomination of a former coal-industry lobbyist to serve as the second-highest ranking official at the Environmental Protection Agency.
The Environment and Public Works Committee voted along party lines 11-10 on Wednesday to send the nomination of Andrew Wheeler to the full Senate for a vote.
Before his nomination as EPA's deputy administrator, Wheeler was a lobbyist whose clients included Murray Energy, one of the nation's largest coal mining companies.
Wheeler accompanied company CEO Bob Murray last year during meetings to lobby the Trump administration to roll back environmental regulations affecting coal mines. Asked about the meetings during a November hearing before the Senate committee, Wheeler said he couldn't remember details. The administration later carried out some of the recommended actions.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Doctors have treated a second patient in a historic gene editing study in California.More >>
Doctors have treated a second patient in a historic gene editing study in California.More >>
It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on topMore >>
It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on topMore >>
Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the moveMore >>
Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the moveMore >>
Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie WoodMore >>
Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie WoodMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the NorthMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the NorthMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fightingMore >>
After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fightingMore >>
A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.More >>
A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.More >>
As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technologyMore >>
As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technologyMore >>
Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore >>
Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore >>