US stocks rise as Wall Street grows calmer after big swings

By MARLEY JAY
AP Markets Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks are opening higher Wednesday as trading stabilizes following three days of tumult. Industrial companies are rising and retailers and other consumer-focused companies are also up. European markets rose.
After a slightly lower open, most stocks turned a higher within the first few minutes of trading, and winners outnumbered losers by more than two to one on the New York Stock Exchange.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 19 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,714 as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average added 225 points, or 0.9 percent, to 25,133.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,133. After outsize moves over the last three days, the S&P 500 is down 5.5 percent from its most recent record high set on January 26.
Global markets were a lot calmer Wednesday. Germany's DAX was up 1.4 percent while the British FTSE 100 index rose 1.8 percent. The CAC 40 in France picked up 1.5 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.9 percent while Japan's Nikkei 225 stock average closed up 0.2 percent. The Kospi in South Korea fell 2.3 percent.
While markets have calmed somewhat, investors are still far more nervous than they were just a few days ago. The VIX index, which is called Wall Street's "fear gauge" because it measures how much volatility investors expect in the future, is currently at 21, about double where it was two weeks ago. It spiked above 50 early Tuesday.
Individual news from companies took center stage again. Newspaper publisher Tronc soared $3.27, or 18.1 percent, to $21.37 after reaching a deal to sell the Los Angeles Times.
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a former Tronc director and major shareholder, plans to pay Tronc $500 million for the Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune. The Los Angeles Times has endured a great deal of turmoil recently. It has changed its top editor three times in the last six months and its publisher was put on unpaid leave after it was reported he was a defendant in two sexual harassment lawsuits before he joined the paper.
Wynn Resorts jumped $12.31, or 7.5 percent, to $175.39 after Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO following accusations of sexual misconduct. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Wynn paid $7.5 million to settle one such case. He has denied the accusations but said he could not be effective in his corporate positions in the face of those allegations.
Snap, the parent of Snapchat, the disappearing-message application, rose $4.56, or 32.4 percent, to $18.62 after it reported strong user growth and greater-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter.
Other technology companies struggled. Apple fell $1.25 to $161.78 and Facebook lost $2.24, or 1.2 percent, to $183.07. Microsoft gave up 92 cents, or 1 percent, to $90.41.
The current bull market is set to turn nine years old in about a month. As of Jan. 26, the date of the last market record, the S&P 500 had more than quadrupled over that time. The market had made big gains over the last year, and many experts felt stocks were overdue for a slump.
Stocks began to fall Friday after U.S. jobs data showed wages growing more than anticipated. If that continues, it could stoke inflation and prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more and more quickly than previously expected.
There were few signs investors were avoiding stocks entirely. Bond prices did tick higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.79 percent after it surged to 2.81 percent on Tuesday. However, the price of gold has hardly budged the last few days.
The global economy continues to grow strongly and corporate earnings are largely good. Under normal circumstances, that backdrop would see interest rates rise quickly, but in many parts of the world they are still at levels not uncommon to a recession or even a depression. That's true even in the U.S., where the Fed is gradually raising its rates from historically low levels.
Benchmark U.S. crude added 49 cents to$63.88 a barrel in New York while Brent crude, the international standard, gained 86 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $67.72 a barrel in London.
The dollar fell to 109.22 yen from 109.33 yen. The euro fell to $1.2340 from $1.2392.
____
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jayt
Pan Pylas contributed to this story from London.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Doctors have treated a second patient in a historic gene editing study in California.More >>
Doctors have treated a second patient in a historic gene editing study in California.More >>
It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on topMore >>
It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on topMore >>
Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the moveMore >>
Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the moveMore >>
Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie WoodMore >>
Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie WoodMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the NorthMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the NorthMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fightingMore >>
After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fightingMore >>
A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.More >>
A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.More >>
As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technologyMore >>
As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technologyMore >>
Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore >>
Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore >>