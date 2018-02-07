Driver ticketed for crashing into 18-wheeler, causing it to partially hang off Miss. R. Bridge

18-wheeler partially hangs off the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) on I-10 West. (Source: WAFB)

The driver of a vehicle that crashed into an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning was ticketed.

The crash forced the tanker to partially go over a guardrail and dangle on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) on I-10 West. It happened around 6:15 a.m.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said a truck that entered the bridge from St. Ferdinand Street lost control and t-boned the 18-wheeler.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The tanker was empty and was carrying a non-hazardous material prior to being emptied.

The driver of the truck was ticketed for failure to maintain control of the vehicle.

Officials closed the interstate for roughly three hours so crews could get the big rig removed. The closures caused heavy traffic delays throughout the city.

Workers used a crane to get the tanker truck fully back onto the roadway around 8:15 a.m. All lanes were reopened about an hour later.

