18-wheeler partially hangs off Miss. R. Bridge on I-10 W

18-wheeler partially hangs off the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) on I-10 West. (Source: WAFB)

It was a scary morning in Baton Rouge as an 18-wheeler crash resulted in the tanker partially hanging over a guardrail on a bridge.

It happened on I-10 West on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) around 6 a.m.

Officials closed the interstate before the bridge for crews to get the big rig removed. The closures caused heavy traffic delays throughout the city.

Workers used a crane to get the tanker truck fully back onto the roadway around 8:15 a.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported there were no injuries in the crash.

Investigators have not yet reported what the tractor trailer was hauling.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.