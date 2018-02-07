Sanofi: No proof that vaccine linked to Philippines deaths

PARIS (AP) - Drugmaker Sanofi insists there's no evidence of a link between the world's first dengue vaccine and children's deaths in the Philippines.
Paris-based Sanofi said Wednesday it lost 19 million euros in the fourth quarter on the vaccine as it bought back unused medicines, but doesn't expect further related losses this year.
CEO Olivier Brandicourt called concerns about the vaccine "very worrisome" but said no problems were reported outside the Philippines. He said "we have absolutely no evidence that the vaccine has been linked to any deaths."
Sanofi said in November that the vaccine could put people at risk of severe disease if they hadn't previously been infected.
Philippines authorities say the deaths of three children may have "causal association" to the vaccine, and the government wants a refund from Sanofi.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Doctors have treated a second patient in a historic gene editing study in California.More >>
Doctors have treated a second patient in a historic gene editing study in California.More >>
It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on topMore >>
It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on topMore >>
Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the moveMore >>
Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the moveMore >>
Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie WoodMore >>
Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie WoodMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the NorthMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the NorthMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fightingMore >>
After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fightingMore >>
A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.More >>
A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.More >>
As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technologyMore >>
As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technologyMore >>
Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore >>
Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore >>