The Latest: Pence says US will roll out 'toughest' sanctions

TOKYO (AP) - The Latest on Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Asia (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. is preparing to announce the "toughest and most aggressive" economic sanctions against North Korea in the coming days, boosting pressure on the bellicose government during the Winter Olympics.

Says Pence: "The United States of America will soon unveil the toughest and most aggressive round of economic sanctions on North Korea ever - and we will continue to isolate North Korea until it abandons its nuclear and ballistic missile programs once and for all."

Pence, who is set to lead the U.S. delegation to the opening ceremonies Friday, made the announcement in Japan Wednesday, following meetings with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Pence says the purpose of his trip is to ensure the North can't "hijack" the games, and his schedule includes symbolic events designed to highlight North Korea's human rights abuses and nuclear program.

3:30 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is reassuring Japan of its support against the North Korean nuclear threat as he meets with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"The United States is with you in this challenge," Pence says Wednesday as the pair begins an afternoon of talks. "And we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Japan, the people of South Korea, and our allies and partners across the region until we achieve the global objective of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula."

Pence, who is leading the U.S. delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea later this week, says to Abe that aside from which group of athletes they will be cheering for at the games, "I expect we'll be agreeing on just about everything else."

