Officials investigating fatal shooting on Fuqua Street

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One man was found dead from a gunshot wound Tuesday night.

Baton Rouge Police confirm that a call from a passerby came in around 9:30 p.m. saying they thought a man had been hit by a car and was laying in the street.

Police say the man appeared to have died from a gunshot wound, and that the man was dead when they arrived.

The shooting occurred on Fuqua Street near Scenic Highway.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

