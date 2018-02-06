Officials investigating fatal shooting on Fuqua Street

One person was found dead on Fuqua Street between Scenic and 19th (Source: WAFB)

One man was found dead from a gunshot wound Tuesday night.

Baton Rouge Police confirm that a call from a passerby came in around 9:30 p.m. saying they thought a man had been hit by a car and was laying in the street.

Police say the man appeared to have died from a gunshot wound, and that the man was dead when they arrived.

The shooting occurred on Fuqua Street near Scenic Highway.

BREAKING: @BRPD investigating a person found shot to death on Fuqua St. between Scenic and N. 19th. That’s all we know right now @WAFB pic.twitter.com/xNpvsz1qGj — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) February 7, 2018

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

