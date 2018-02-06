Officials investigating fatal shooting on Fuqua Street

One man was found dead from a gunshot wound Tuesday night.More >>
One man was found dead from a gunshot wound Tuesday night.More >>
The McKinley High School community spoke up loud and clear Tuesday night about wanting a brand new school, and many say they're not settling for less.More >>
The McKinley High School community spoke up loud and clear Tuesday night about wanting a brand new school, and many say they're not settling for less.More >>
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Parents will do anything to make sure their child is safe, healthy, and happy.More >>
Parents will do anything to make sure their child is safe, healthy, and happy.More >>
Trash bags filled with decomposing animals, including cats and dogs, have been found dumped near Lafayette, Louisiana.More >>
Trash bags filled with decomposing animals, including cats and dogs, have been found dumped near Lafayette, Louisiana.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.More >>