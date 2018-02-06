Officials investigate Fuqua St. deadly shooting, identify victim

One person was found dead on Fuqua Street between Scenic and 19th (Source: WAFB)

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found lying in the middle of the road Tuesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Frankie Caddo, 50, of Baton Rouge.

Investigators reported the man was found on Fuqua Street near Scenic Highway by a passerby around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the caller said they thought the man had been hit by a car.

However, police said Caddo had been shot in the chest and was already dead when they arrived to investigate.

Detectives said they have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive for the shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

