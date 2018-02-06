Dozens of dead cats, dogs in garbage bags found near Lafayette

Trash bags filled with decomposing animals, including cats and dogs, have been found dumped near Lafayette, Louisiana.More >>
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A 17-year-old male is now in custody after confessing to multiple armed robberies.More >>
Only a few days remain for the governor to decide whether he will call a special session to help close the state’s projected $1 billion budget gap.More >>
It could now cost some home and business owners more to build in the City of Gonzales. City leaders are proposing that all new developments in flood zones be built higher.More >>
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.More >>
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >>
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?More >>
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.More >>
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.More >>
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old Huntsville boy said their final goodbyes late Monday night after he had been on life support after suffering complications from the flu.More >>
A Mis-coded National Weather Service test leads to a false Tsunami warning by multiple weather and media outlets.More >>
Chaves officials say two bodies were found this morning, and they are believed to be the missing couple from Bovina.More >>
