Dozens of dead cats, dogs in garbage bags found near Lafayette

Dozens of trash bags containing the bodies of animal were found in Carencro (Source: KATC)

Trash bags filled with decomposing animals, including cats and dogs, have been found dumped near Lafayette, Louisiana.

Lafayette TV station, KATC, says hundreds of trash bags were discovered off Debutante Road in Carencro, just off I-49 Tuesday afternoon. A volunteer with Acadiana Animal Aid stopped at the scene after seeing an animal on the side of the road.

Dozens of the bags were opened and many contained the bones of cats and dogs. Some had collars with them, KATC reports. According to those on the scene, some of the animals appear to have died within the last few days.

Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux says he was “appalled and saddened by this shocking discovery.”

