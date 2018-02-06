Teen arrested after confessing to multiple armed robberies

A 17-year-old male is now in custody after confessing to multiple armed robberies.

Officials with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Christopher Rogers, 17, of Tickfaw. He was taken into custody at his home without incident on Monday, February 5.

Rogers is accused of committing multiple armed robberies throughout the parish. He reportedly robbed a Dollar General in Natalbany on January 20, then attempted to rob the Black Cat Grocery in Independence two days later, then robbed a Subway in Hammond on January 28. Rogers reportedly confessed these crimes to detectives and also told them his motive was to get enough money to invest in a narcotics business.

There were also two other men reportedly involved in these robberies, including a getaway driver and another armed man who would stand guard outside during the robberies. Anyone with information on the identities of Rogers' accomplices should call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

The investigation is ongoing.

