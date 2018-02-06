Governor still undecided about special session to fix $1B budget gap

Only a few days remain for the governor to decide whether he will call a special session to help close the state’s projected $1 billion budget gap.

Governor John Bel Edwards addressed the looming deadline during a press conference that was held Tuesday, Feb. 6.

"The situation won't be better later than it is now so fixing it in February seems to be the right thing to do," he said.

Governor Edwards says he needs to call the session by Friday to allow lawmakers enough time to debate taxes before the regular session begins in March.

The goal would be to start the special session on Monday, Feb. 19.

But before he calls it, Governor Edwards wants House GOP leaders to get on board with a plan. Certain republicans in the House have blocked previous tax proposals.

