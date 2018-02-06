White Chocolate 'King Cake' Bread Pudding

Air date: February 6, 2018

Prep Time: 7 hours

Yields: 6 to 8 servings

Comment:

The king cake is the traditional dessert of the Carnival season and was originally served on the Feast of the Epiphany. To make the dessert fun and unique, a bean was pressed into the dough prior to cooking. The person lucky enough to receive the slice with the bean must host a party for all guests in attendance. Today, the bean is replaced with a plastic baby signifying the New Year. After the festivities of Mardi Gras are finished, there is always a question of what to do with the left over king cake. Why not make bread pudding?

Ingredients:

9 ounces white chocolate

1 large king cake

2 cup egg substitute

4 (8-ounce) cans evaporated skim milk

1 cup skim milk

1 cup Splenda® or sugar substitute

Method:

Slice king cake into ½-inch thick round croutons and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk egg substitute. Set aside. In a large saucepan, combine evaporated milk, skim milk, and Splenda®. Bring mixture to a low simmer then add white chocolate. Whisk until chocolate is completely melted. Remove pot from heat and quickly stir in whisked eggs. Blend thoroughly to keep eggs from scrambling. In a 9" x 13" baking dish, place cake slices in 2–3 layers. Pour half of milk mixture over cake. Press cake gently, allowing milk mixture to be absorbed evenly into cake. Once most of mixture has been soaked up, pour remaining milk over cake, and press gently. Cover dish with foil and let soak a minimum of 5 hours prior to baking. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake, uncovered, approximately 1 hour or until top is golden brown. This bread pudding is best chilled in refrigerator overnight then cut into squares and heated in individual portions in microwave. If desired, create a white chocolate sauce for topping bread pudding by combining 8 ounces melted white chocolate and 3 ounces evaporated skim milk. This may be done in a double boiler or microwave.