Foxconn putting US headquarters in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Foxconn Technology Group says it will establish a U.S. headquarters in Milwaukee as part of a massive investment it is making in an electronics manufacturing plant in southeast Wisconsin.
The Taiwan-based company said Tuesday it will purchase an existing seven-story office building downtown that now has a capacity of 650 people. The building will be called Foxconn Place. It will house business incubators and start-up initiatives in addition to Foxconn staff.
Republican Gov. Scott Walker says Foxconn's decision to put its headquarters in Milwaukee is a sign of the company's "ever-growing footprint" in the state.
The electronics giant is building a manufacturing plant in Racine County to make liquid crystal display panels for commercial and consumer uses, including televisions. The plant is expected to be a $10 billion, 13,000-employee complex.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Doctors have treated a second patient in a historic gene editing study in California.More >>
Doctors have treated a second patient in a historic gene editing study in California.More >>
It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on topMore >>
It's almost showtime for SpaceX's big new rocket with a cherry-red sports car on topMore >>
Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the moveMore >>
Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found, is on the moveMore >>
Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie WoodMore >>
Detectives want to talk again to 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner, who is a person of interest in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie WoodMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the NorthMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence's six-day swing through Asia, with a stop at the Olympic games in South Korea, is set to focus less on sports than on the host country's neighbor to the NorthMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of being "un-American" and perhaps even "treasonous" for refusing to cheer positive news during his State of the Union addressMore >>
After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fightingMore >>
After third and final prison sentence for Nassar, victims vow to keep fightingMore >>
A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.More >>
A 2015 letter from a victim of a pedophile priest belies Pope Francis' claim that no victims had accused the church of a cover-up of sex crimes in Chile.More >>
As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technologyMore >>
As they begin to probe the circumstances of the fatal wreck in South Carolina, officials have already settled on one thing: that the crash between a passenger train and a freight car could have been prevented with available technologyMore >>
Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore >>
Former sports doctor sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for abuse at gymnastics clubMore >>