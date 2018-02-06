Police identify body found near campus of Southern University

UPDATE: Baton Rouge police have released the identity the body of a woman found in the Mississippi River near Southern University Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely identified the woman as Yvette Nettles, 52, of Baton Rouge. Nettles had missing been since January 27, 2018. Police say she had a history of Bi-polar and Paranoid Schizophrenia.

ORIGINAL:

A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency officials confirm the body was found on the edge of the Mississippi River near campus around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6 near the school's campus.

While details remain scarce, there's no shortage of questions investigators are now working to answer.

William Doran, a professor from LSU, says he and his class were working on a project along the rive near the university when they spotted the body along the bank just after 3 p.m. The professor says at first, they thought it was a prank, but then realized it was an actual body.

“I think everybody’s just in shock that this even happened,” said Doran.

“It looked like a body or it may be some clothes or something and when they got closer, they got kind of nervous and called me down there and I went to look and we weren’t sure,” said Doran.

He immediately called police and told his class to get away from the water. He says the most important thing was to make sure his students did not panic. “I sort of went into crisis mode,” he said. “I told them we’re all okay, we’re here together and to just sit back and nobody leave because the police may have more questions for us.”

The interruption of an otherwise routine Tuesday drew students, staff, and administrators from the buildings to get a better look as investigators spent hours combing the area.

While many students did not want to go on camera, they say they are concerned and have a lot of questions about who this person is and how the body ended up at the school.

The scene was near the university's administration building. The school released a statement about the incident Tuesday evening. The statement reads:

There was a body found in the Mississippi River today near the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge. This is an unfortunate incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victim. No identification has been made. The Baton Rouge Police Department is officially investigating this case, and the University will assist in any way possible.

