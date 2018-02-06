Body found near campus of Southern University

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency officials confirm the body was found on the edge of the Mississippi River near campus around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6 near the school's campus. No other details were available.

RIGHT NOW: Investigators actively combing area near the river; students showing up concerned about the shocking discovery. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/vV4rRJ3v54 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) February 6, 2018

A professor from LSU says he and his class were working on a project along the Mississippi River near Southern University when they spotted the body along the bank just after 3 p.m. The professor says at first, they thought it was a prank, but then realized it was an actual body.

REACTION: Teacher, class from @lsu tells me they were on campus for a project when they discovered the body; say they immediately called police and left the area. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/wofRBsc5s3 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) February 6, 2018

The scene is near Southern University’s administration body.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as we learn more.

