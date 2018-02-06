Body found near campus of Southern University - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Body found near campus of Southern University

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA

A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency officials confirm the body was found on the edge of the Mississippi River near campus around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6 near the school's campus. No other details were available.

A professor from LSU says he and his class were working on a project along the Mississippi River near Southern University when they spotted the body along the bank just after 3 p.m. The professor says at first, they thought it was a prank, but then realized it was an actual body.

The scene is near Southern University’s administration body.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as we learn more.

