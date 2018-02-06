From the First Alert Forecast Team

There were a few mainly light sprinkles around the WAFB area on Tuesday morning, but radar didn’t really get active until around midday. Even then, most of the rain was outside of metro Baton Rouge. As expected however, rain will become more widespread and persistent into the evening and continue into Wednesday.

A cold front will be pushing through metro Baton Rouge Wednesday morning. We will be dealing with showers and a few thunderstorms during the night and Wednesday morning as that front approaches. Get ready for scattered to likely rains Tuesday evening and into the overnight hours.

From a temperature standpoint, Wednesday will be one of those “upside down” days with the warmest part of the day occurring around midnight. We’re looking for the middle and upper 60s for much of the WAFB area prior to the arrival and passage of Wednesday’s front. Set rain chances at 50 to 60 percent through the night and into Wednesday’s daybreak, then increasing to around 70 percent by midday. At the same time, temperatures are likely to drop as much is 10° around metro Baton Rouge between 6 a.m. and noon.

Our current First Alert Forecast has rain chances set at 70 percent or better for Wednesday afternoon, then displaying a very slow dropoff as we head into Wednesday night. We could see a few light, lingering sprinkles into Thursday’s pre-dawn hours, but we anticipate fair to partly cloudy skies for most of the day. Sunrise temperatures will be close to 40° for the Red Stick on Thursday, with afternoon highs around 60° to the low 60s.

Unfortunately, the dry out doesn’t last long. Look for highs on Friday in the mid to upper 60s, but scattered rains return for Friday afternoon and evening. At this time, we are not expecting heavy downpours on Friday evening, but make sure you do have some rain gear with you if you and the family are headed to the Krewe of Southdowns parade. While you may have to dodge a few raindrops, temperatures for Friday evening’s Southdowns parade will cooperate, running in the low 60s during parade hours.

Don’t shoot the messenger, but the First Alert Forecast for Saturday and Sunday is even wetter. Set rain chances at 80 percent on Saturday and 70 percent on Sunday. Saturday morning temperatures will be near 60° at sunrise with an afternoon high expected near 70°, nearly perfect for the Spanish Town Parade, but rain is almost sure to be an issue. At this point, we do not anticipate a stormy day for Saturday, so it's still possible that Spanish Town will be able to roll.

Our next cold front slides over the Bayou State early Sunday, making for pair of rainy days. Even the extended outlooks for Lundi Gras (Monday) and Mardi Gras (Tuesday) keep scattered rain in the forecast for both days, but neither day looks to be a total washout. We are thinking afternoon temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s on Monday and potentially climb to around 70° for the Red Stick to close out Carnival Season.

