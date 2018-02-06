Details from Alabama officials in child sexual assault viral video arrest

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

Alabama officials plan to provide details about a case receiving national attention after a Millbrook man wanted in connection with a viral video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl was taken into custody Tuesday.

Lt. Brooke Walker with the State Bureau of Investigation's Special Victims Unit is scheduled to provide details about the case at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. We will live stream the news conference, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Germaine Moore, 44, turned himself into Millbrook police at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities say.

The district attorney confirmed Tuesday afternoon the victim is a 6-year-old girl. Investigators say the girl has been located and is safe. There is no word on when and where the video was taken.

Germaine Moore and Tonya Moore were booked into the Elmore County Detention Facility.

