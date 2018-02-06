Street Breads files for bankruptcy

Street Breads has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report. The company has locations on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge, as well as in Lake Charles.

The chain, which serves sandwiches, salads, and pizza, reportedly owes around $846,600 to creditors. That's according to a petition filed Monday, February 5 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. The Business Report says the company's assets total about $187,900.

The company reportedly owes $15,000 in East Baton Rouge Parish for unpaid sales taxes, and also owes another $25,000 to the Louisiana Department of Revenue for back taxes.

The Business Report says the announcement came as a shock to local landlord, Frank Sagnibene Jr., who says his location always pays its rent on time and was doing good business.

Streets Breads first opened in Baton Rouge in 2012. Back in November of 2017, the company closed its other Baton Rouge location on Bluebonnet Boulevard that had just opened in the fall of 2016.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.