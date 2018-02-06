Will National Signing Day be big for Coach O and LSU?

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and his assistants are looking to close out the 2018 recruiting class with a bang.
The Tigers have four scholarships left for Wednesday's signing day.
The day started off on a down note, as Mario Goodrich, a 4-star defensive back from Lee's Summit, MO, chose Clemson over LSU.
The head coach will recap the 2018 recruiting class at 3 p.m.
The Tigers signed 21 players during the early signing period in December.
RELATED STORY: 'Hold That Tiger!' LSU welcomes 2018 early signees
