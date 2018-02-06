LSU recruiting update: Tigers land WR Chase, DB Joseph

National Signing Day did not start well for Coach O and LSU, but in the end, the Tigers picked up two major recruits.

LSU got a much-needed commitment Wednesday afternoon from wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

The 4-star receiver from Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie is the No. 12 WR in the country, according to Rivals and ranked No. 15 by 247Sports.

Chase picked LSU over Auburn and will join 5-star receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. from Bossier City.

The Tigers also got some good news earlier in the day with the signing of Scotlandville Magnet safety Kelvin Joseph.

Kelvin Joseph emotional and in tears at signing ceremony. #LSU pic.twitter.com/PYTlnzA0vs — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) February 7, 2018

The 4-star defensive star is the No. 5 safety in the nation. Joseph picked LSU over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Clemson and many more.

However, the Tigers lost two defensive back prospects early on.

The day started off with Mario Goodrich, a 4-star defensive back from Lee's Summit, MO, choosing Clemson over LSU. Then, 5-star defensive back Patrick Surtain Jr. committed to rival Alabama over the Tigers. Surtain Jr. had LSU as his leader throughout the recruiting process, but momentum had switched to Alabama recently.

Another LSU target, James Foster, a 4-star dual quarterback from Montgomery, AL, signed with Texas A&M. Foster picked Texas A&M over LSU, Florida State and Alabama.

Head coach Ed Orgeron will recap the 2018 recruiting class at 3 p.m.

The Tigers signed 21 players during the early signing period in December.

