10 Tigers invited to 2018 NFL Combine

Ten Tigers have been invited to the 2018 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Over 300 players from around the country will participate at this year's Combine from Feb. 27 until March 5.

LSU's DJ Chark (WR), Will Clapp (C), Danny Etling (QB), Derrius Guice (RB), Donte Jackson (DB), Arden Key (DE/LB), K.J. Malone (OL), Kevin Toliver (DB), Tony Weathersby (OL) and Darrel Williams (RB) have been invited to the Combine.

Defensive linemen Christian LaCouture and Greg Gilmore did not receive an invitation to the Combine.

The 2018 NFL Draft will be held from April 26–28 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

