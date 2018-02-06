Raising Cane's managers from across the nation come to see original restaurant

Regional managers from across the country came to see the first store. (Source: WAFB)

Raising Cane’s hosted a big convention Tuesday morning at its original store on Highland Road.

Founder Todd Graves’s original apartment was redesigned to look just like it did in 1996, when he started the chain with business partner Craig Silvey. It included old magazines, a replica of his original computer, and motivational quotes he had taped to his wall.

"A lot of these people have never experienced Louisiana culture,” Graves said. “And for them to come over I want them to have a special connection to Baton Rouge."

Some of the very first Raising Cane’s employee were also part of the visit.

Chris Adamo was the chain’s very first hire. He was a cook who worked his way up to management positions. He still lives and works in Baton Rouge.

"Watching it grow has been like watching something that you helped create grow like this... like watching a child grow,” Adamo said.

Managers also got to take a photo with Graves and get some free food. They also toured the Raising Cane’s River Center, which entered a naming rights deal with the restaurant in 2016.

