First United Methodist Church donates over $16,000 to local schools

The First United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge donated $8,000 each to two Baton Rouge schools.

Magnolia Woods Elementary and Bernard Terrace were the recipients of the donations.

Magnolia received its check Tuesday morning.

Principal Kim Dipalma says they need more materials to meet new science requirements.

"We are on tight budgets, and some of the things, materials that we need for our students to be successful, we would not be able to purchase if it were not for donations that First United Methodist Church gives us annually," Dipalma says.

FUMC pastor Brady Whitton says his members want to make an impact in the community.

"Methodists have long believed in education, and we just want to support the young people in our community to get an education,” Whitton said. “It makes their lives a lot better."

Dipalma says FUMC has donated around $20,000 to the school over the past three years.

