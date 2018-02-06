Kennedy announces $1.7M in FEMA grants for Livingston Parish Public Schools

Information provided by US Sen. John Kennedy

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced $1.76 million in FEMA Public Assistance Grants to help the Livingston Parish Public School System recover from the devastating flooding in 2016.

"This funding will help the Livingston Parish Public School System rebuild after the flood," said Sen. Kennedy. "As we continue to restore our communities, it’s imperative that we work together nationally and locally to make sure that we have the necessary funds available. Every bit helps."

"The struggles brought by the Great Flood of 2016 have put the Livingston Parish Public School System in a difficult financial position," said Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Rick Wentzel. "With assistance from our Congressional delegation as they carry our concerns to the nation's capital and push for federal funding to support our recovery, we continue to move forward thoughtfully to ensure we meet our goals of educating all students and providing the essential services they need to be successful."