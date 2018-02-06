House votes to change who pays for sexual misconduct claims

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House has passed legislation that requires lawmakers to reimburse the Treasury when settling sexual harassment claims rather than use taxpayers to foot the bill.
Sexual harassment claims involving members of Congress have prompted scrutiny of a system criticized for lacking in transparency.
The bill eliminates the requirement that congressional employees undergo counseling and mediation to pursue a claim, steps that some say discouraged aides from coming forward with a compliant.
Instead, accusers will get immediate access to an advocate, and have the option of proceeding to an investigation or filing a federal lawsuit.
The legislation also requires the semi-annual publication of statistics involving harassment settlements.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
