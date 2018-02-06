The Latest: Feds: Apnea testing could have prevented crashes

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation on the causes of train crashes in Brooklyn and Hoboken (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Federal investigators are blaming a lack of required testing for sleep apnea for recent train accidents in New York and New Jersey that killed one person and injured more than 200.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a report Tuesday on accidents at Hoboken in September 2016 and in Brooklyn in January 2017.

In both crashes the train's engineers were found to have undiagnosed sleep apnea and couldn't remember their trains accelerating before the crashes.

The NTSB blamed New Jersey Transit and the Long Island Rail Road for not having required testing in place. It also blamed the Federal Railroad Administration for not making sleep apnea testing mandatory.

Last year the Railroad Administration abandoned plans to require the testing as part of President Donald Trump's effort to reduce federal regulations.

9:15 a.m.

Federal investigators are meeting in Washington to discuss the causes of two train crashes in the New York City region.

The National Transportation Safety Board is meeting Tuesday and plans to release the probable causes of the September 2016 crash of a New Jersey Transit train at Hoboken Terminal and the January 2017 crash of a Long Island Rail Road train in Brooklyn.

Both accidents caused more than 100 injuries, and the Hoboken crash killed a woman standing on the platform.

Both trains were traveling well above the speed limit as they approached the stations and slammed into bumping posts at the terminals.

In both cases, the train engineers were found to have undiagnosed sleep apnea and had no memory of the accident.

