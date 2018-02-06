Police search for car involved in hit and run crash

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the car involved in a hit and run crash early Thursday morning.

The Zachary Police Department reported it happened on Old Scenic Highway around 12:30 a.m.

Police Chief David McDavid said the victim remains in critical condition.

According to investigators, witnesses said the victim had a flat tire and was outside the vehicle trying to call someone for help when he stepped into the road and was hit by an older model blue Toyota Camry.

Officials said the driver of the Camry did not stop after the crash.

Anyone with information about the car or driver involved in the crash is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

