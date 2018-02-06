LSU hoping to finish NSD with a bang

With National Signing Day less than 24 hours away, LSU has four scholarships to fill and a chance to finish the day with an excellent recruiting class.

In December's early signing period, the Tigers inked 21 players, led by 5-star wide receiver Terrance Marshall from Parkway High School in Bossier City.

The Tigers class is currently ranked No. 11 by Rivals and No. 12 by 247Sports. This could change significantly with the addition of four major Tiger targets.

The Major Targets:

Kelvin Joseph (verbally committed to LSU)

Scotlandville Magnet High School

Rivals: **** Safety, National Ranking: 55, Position Ranking: 5, State Ranking: 3

247Sports: **** Safety, National Ranking: 42, Position Ranking: 5, State Ranking: 2

Picked LSU over Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Clemson and many more

Patrick Surtain Jr.

American Heritage (Plantation, FL)

Rivals: ***** Defensive Back, National Ranking: 8, Position Ranking: 1, State Ranking: 2

247Sports: ***** Defensive Back, National Ranking: 6, Position Ranking: 1, State Ranking: 2

NSD decision between LSU and Alabama

Announcement: Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Ja'Marr Chase

Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, LA)

Rivals: **** Wide Receiver, National Ranking: 67, Position Ranking: 12, State Ranking: 4

247Sports: **** Wide Receiver, National Ranking: 84, Position Ranking: 15, State Ranking: 4

NSD decision between LSU and Auburn

Announcement: Wednesday at Noon

James Foster

Lanier (Montgomery, AL)

Rivals: *** Dual Quarterback, National Ranking: --, Position Ranking: 18, State Ranking: 11

247Sports: **** Dual QB, National Ranking: 271, Position Ranking: 12, State Ranking: 10

NSD decision between LSU, Florida State and Texas A&M

Mario Goodrich

Lee's Summit, MO

Rivals: **** Athlete/Defensive Back, National Ranking: 99, Position Ranking: 13, State Ranking: 3

247Sports: **** Athlete/DB, National Ranking: 114, Position Ranking: 4, State Ranking: 4

NSD decision between LSU, Clemson and Georgia

Announcement: Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.

