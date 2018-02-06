OUR TURN: Water Campus

Congratulations to the leaders at LSU, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and everyone else who supported the vision of the new Water Campus south of downtown Baton Rouge.

Last week, the $18 million LSU Center for River Studies was formally opened, and that comes on the heels of the opening late last year of the Center for Coast and Deltaic Solutions across the street. Construction will begin in the spring on two more buildings in the Water Campus.

In Louisiana, water is our wonderful asset and at times, our greatest threat. The development of this new facility will serve our own interests in terms of coastal protection and restoration, but it also has the potential to put our state in a position of global leadership on this vital topic.

Again, congratulations to all who had the vision to make Baton Rouge the home for what we hope will become a world renowned research and education facility.

That's "Our Turn." Now, it's your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.