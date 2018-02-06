Trial for woman charged with manslaughter in mother's death gets underway with jury selection

The trial for one a woman charged in the 2014 death of her elderly mother is now underway.

Jury selection in the manslaughter trial of Joleslie Looney, 56, of Baton Rouge, started Monday and should wrap up Tuesday, according to District Attorney Hillar Moore.

Judge Mike Erwin is presiding over the trial.

Joleslie Looney is charged with manslaughter in the death of her mother, Bessie Looney, 82, who was found dead in September 2014 in what investigators described as "horrid conditions."

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William "Bo" Clark said Bessie Looney died from a blood infection caused by untreated bed sores.

The victim’s granddaughter, Lauren Looney, 21, is also charged with manslaughter.

Her bench trial before Erwin is scheduled to begin on March 19.

