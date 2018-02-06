Jury finds woman guilty of manslaughter for mother's death

A man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man will be released from prison by the time he's 37-years-old if he serves out his full sentence.More >>
Authorities in St. James Parish are investigating a crash happening Sunday morning where two people were killed.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed one of its officers was injured Sunday night in a shooting and a suspect has been taken into custody. BRPD identified the suspect as Eugene Thomas Jr., 34, of Baton Rouge.More >>
Make crawfish cheap again. That's the message one New Orleans artist is pushing with a new hat that's going viral on social media. Aaron Angelo, a mixed media artist who was born and raised in the Crescent City, says he made the hat for himself about a week ago after seeing a meme online with a similar message. Angelo thought having a tangible hat The simple red hat with simple white lettering is a play on the famous "Make America Great Again" hats that became...More >>
The jury has reached a verdict in the case of a woman charged in the 2014 death of her elderly mother.More >>
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Country singer Daryle Singletary died unexpectedly Monday morning at age 46.More >>
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
Scott Beary’s death Wednesday came just a week after he and his wife lost their premature baby girl born at 22 weeks.More >>
His death came just a week after the couple lost their premature baby. A discussion over the size of a German Shepard turned into a deadly shooting.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed one of its officers was injured Sunday night in a shooting and a suspect has been taken into custody. BRPD identified the suspect as Eugene Thomas Jr., 34, of Baton Rouge.More >>
The blackout comes as more than 400,000 power customers remain in the dark more than five months after Hurricane Maria.More >>
