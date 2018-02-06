Markets Right Now: Dow rises 350, erasing an early plunge

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
10 a.m.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped as much as 350 points in morning trading, erasing an early plunge of more than 500.
The wild swings Tuesday marked the third day of volatility in global markets.
U.S. stocks swooned Friday and Monday as investors worried that accelerating inflation and higher interest rates could derail the market's record-setting rally.
Global markets also fell. European indexes were down about 2 percent, while Japan's Nikkei lost 4.7 percent.
The Dow was up 141 points, or 0.6 percent, at 24,483.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 12 points, or 0.5 percent, at 2,662. The Nasdaq composite climbed 40 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,003.
___
9:35 a.m.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 500 points in early trading, bringing the index down 10 percent from the record high it reached on January 26.
The drop in early trading Tuesday marked the third straight day of steep declines. The Dow quickly recovered much of that loss.
The swoon began Friday as investors worried that accelerating inflation and higher interest rates could derail the market's record-setting rally.
Global markets also fell. European indexes were down about 2 percent, while Japan's Nikkei lost 4.7 percent.
The Dow recovered some of its early plunge and was down 127 points, or 0.4 percent, at 24,255.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 8 points, or 0.3 percent, at 2,639. The Nasdaq composite was down 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,956.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
